Tenured Hopkins professor resigns after sexual misconduct finding

Dr. Sinisa Urban, a tenured professor of molecular biology and genetics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, resigned under pressure after the university found he engaged in sexual misconduct.
Urban is one of two Hopkins professors who left after being investigated for sexual misconduct, joining Juan Obarrio, who had his tenure revoked last week. In an internal letter obtained by The Baltimore Sun, the university’s top officials said two professors were investigated by the Office of Institutional Equity and found to have been involved in conduct that violated university sexual misconduct policy.
Urban was not named in the letter, but a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Urban was the professor at the medical school who resigned. Kyle Cavagnini, president of the graduate student association for the past academic year, also identified Urban as the professor who resigned.
Cavagnini was involved in discussions between the university and students after the complaint was filed last fall against Urban. The association, he said, helped by “having an ear or acting more as a go-between to get clarity on the investigation and disciplinary procedures.” Cavagnini is a graduate student within the department of biological chemistry at Hopkins.
The internal letter written by Hopkins officials, including Paul Rothman the CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, said that one of those professors who recently departed "was a full professor in the School of Medicine who resigned of his own accord following a recommendation of termination by the advisory board of the medical faculty, the dean of the School of Medicine, and the provost. The faculty member was found to have engaged in sexual harassment of a student, abusive and bullying behavior toward trainees, and other inappropriate behaviors,” the letter said.
The second professor, Obarrio, was an anthropology professor who was fired by the Johns Hopkins University’s Board of Trustees after an investigation determined he violated the school’s sexual misconduct policy. Obarrio’s tenure was revoked and his faculty appointment terminated. Student activists have been calling for him to be fired after multiple people told university officials they witnessed an incident between him and a visiting graduate student in a Baltimore bar last year.
Urban was born in Croatia and earned a undergraduate degree at the University of Alberta and a Phd from the University of Cambridge. He worked at Harvard University Medical School before being recruited to Hopkins in 2006, according to information on a website describing his research.
Cavagnani said Hopkins acted swiftly once the complaint had been filed in the fall. A determination was made by spring, a timetable he described as “unheard of in academia.”
“Hopkins has put significant personnel and financial resources into building up its infrastructure for harassment cases over the past few years,” he said, adding that student associations had given their input. “There is of course further work to do.... but I think they deserve credit on this one especially in context to what passes for common practice at other institutions.”
Cavagnani said he hoped that recent steps taken by the National Institutes of Health and the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Mathematics would help stem the incidents of sexual harassment.
The National Academies report, released in June 2018, said sexual harassment of women in academic sciences and medicine does damage to research integrity, limits careers and causes the loss of talent in the field. Institutions should take steps to prevent a culture of gender harassment, the report said. The National Institutes of Health has convened a work group to look at sexual harassment in science.