Tenured Hopkins professor resigns after sexual misconduct finding

The internal letter written by Hopkins officials, including Paul Rothman the CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, said that one of those professors who recently departed "was a full professor in the School of Medicine who resigned of his own accord following a recommendation of termination by the advisory board of the medical faculty, the dean of the School of Medicine, and the provost. The faculty member was found to have engaged in sexual harassment of a student, abusive and bullying behavior toward trainees, and other inappropriate behaviors,” the letter said.