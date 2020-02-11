The Boys’ Latin School, a 175-year-old Baltimore private school, has purchased 28 acres of an adjacent property in Poplar Hill and will add a new boarding school and room to expand environmental programs.
In a Tuesday afternoon announcement, school leaders said they plan to open the area’s only seven-day boarding school for boys on land formerly owned by the Society of St. Joseph of the Sacred Heart, an order of priests. The $5.5 million property, which is on the south side of Lake Avenue, is next to Boys’ Latin’s elementary and middle schools.
The Josephite property already has several existing buildings, including a 20-year-old building with 40,000 square feet that housed a long term care facility for retired priests. The 20 dorm rooms, where the priests lived, will house 40 students. Each includes 350 square feet of space including a bathroom. Large common areas will be renovated to provide more housing for faculty.
Renovations to the building will begin soon and are expected to be completed by the end of the year. A small addition to that building for faculty housing is the only new construction currently being considered. The first boarders will arrive in the fall of 2021.
“I think we view this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to nearly double the size of our campus ... to do things that we haven’t even dreamed of yet,” said headmaster Chris Post. The school, founded in 1844, moved to the current location in the 1960s. It purchased land south of Lake Avenue in the 1970s to create its current 42-acre campus.
Post said adding boarding will allow Boys’ Latin to accept more foreign students, who can add a more global perspective to the school. The school already has students from China, South Korea and Italy. The school is hoping to formalize and expand partnerships the school already has with boys’ schools in Australia and New Zealand.
“This initiative is for students regionally, nationally and internationally,” said Post.
The boarding school would allow alumni from across the country to send their children to Boys’ Latin, he said.
Post declined to detail how the fundraising for the project is going or what the goals would be. The school is expected to spend at least a couple million dollars above the purchase price of the property, he said.
About 600 students are now enrolled in the school, and Post said the school is not planning an expansion of its student body. The boarding students would be incorporated into the current classes, he said.
With a doctor and two registered nurses on staff, the Josephite property housed and cared for 17 retired priests and one brother, according to the society’s website.
The project will also provide land for elementary and middle schools to explore the natural habitats and ecosystems of the rolling hills, lawn and wooded areas of the property.
Post said an open area near Lake Avenue may begin to be used as early as this spring by middle and elementary students for gym classes.