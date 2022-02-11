Cheryl Pasteur resigns from Baltimore County school board, announces candidacy in General Assembly race

“Ms. Pasteur’s dedicated service on the Board of Education exemplified her unwavering loyalty and commitment to Baltimore County Public Schools,” Henn said in the release. “With close to four decades of experience as an educator in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, Ms. Pasteur’s knowledge and professional expertise will allow her to serve as an informed voice representing the needs of BCPS in Annapolis. The Board is grateful for Ms. Pasteur’s time and talents, which she shared so generously, and we wish her the very best in her next pursuits.”