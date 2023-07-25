Nerd camp is back: Hopkins Center for Talented Youth reports smooth sailing after 2022 cancellations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Campers and staff members at the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth report having a smoother experience than last year’s, when about 160 programs were canceled at the last minute due to staffing shortages.

Advertisement

Launched in 1979, the center offers in-person and online summer courses at U.S. colleges to gifted students from around the world. But last year, its first summer back from the coronavirus pandemic, the cancellations affected more than 1,700 students of the 5,200 scheduled to participate. Roughly 3,500 students still participated in CTY’s in-person summer programming.

Some of those affected were on international flights when the announcement was made. A Facebook group called “The Fyre Festival Of Nerd Camps” attracted hundreds of members, likening CTY to an infamous luxury music festival in 2017.

Advertisement

As a result, the Johns Hopkins University shook up the center’s leadership, naming Stephen Gange, a Hopkins professor and the executive vice provost for academic affairs, the interim executive director of the program, replacing the previous director, Virginia Roach. It appointed Amy Shelton as executive director in October 2022. She previously served as an interim CTY leader from January 2019 to July 2020.

Shelton said many students and staff members, even those who suffered cancellations last year, have returned to the program, which has intentionally become a little smaller.

This summer, the center will host about 4,100 students at eight U.S. sites, CTY spokesperson Maria Blackburn said via email. CTY has two sites in Baltimore, one at the Hopkins Homewood campus and another at The Gilman School.

To participate, students must meet certain score requirements on accepted testing formats, such as the SAT or ACT. On-campus tuition ranges from $2,999 to $6,199, with financial aid available.

Courses cover topics like fiction and poetry, astrophysics and cognitive psychology. This year, rather than scrambling for last-minute travel plans and hoping for placements in other summer camps, students have gotten to enjoy activities ranging from testing spaghetti-constructed bridges in engineering classes to dressing up for a social dance.

“It’s really reassuring,” Shelton said. “We took a reputational hit last year, rightfully so. … It does feel like we got the forgiveness we were looking for.”

Shelton, who holds other positions at Hopkins and was not involved with last year’s hiccups, said there have been structural changes to the program to ensure operations run smoothly. For example, the center has extra substitutes on deck who can be pulled in when necessary. There’s a temp agency on contract just in case. And central office staff members have been background checked so they can step into staff roles.

Advertisement

Although thankful for the chance to help the program, Shelton said she knows the center is still under scrutiny and that there won’t be any more chances going forward. Come September, the program will review what changes and decisions need to be made to ensure future summers go well, she said.

This is Hopkins student Yarin Camacho Aparicio’s second year teaching with the program. They started out working at a campus in Santa Cruz, California, last summer, and this year, they found themself at the Hopkins campus. Camacho Aparicio said working with the center has been an “eye-opening experience,” giving them the opportunity to explore their passion for teaching.

Ainsley Owen, a 16-year-old from Austin, Texas, is one of the students to have completed the first summer session at the Hopkins campus in her fourth year participating. She said her site last year at Skidmore College in New York was not affected by the cancellations.

Advertisement

“I was one of the lucky people,” Owen said.

She said this summer has probably been her best, raving about the city of Baltimore and the mathematics programming in which she participated. Owen said she also enjoyed learning from her peers, some of whom were international students.

“It’s just fantastic,” she said. “I hope [CTY] continues for many years to come.”