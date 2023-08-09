Baltimore County Schools recommends closing Campfield Early Learning Center; public hearing set

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Public Schools recommended the closure of Campfield Early Learning Center to the board of education at its Tuesday meeting.

The closure, should the board vote to shutter the center, would go into effect fall 2026.

The board of education will host a public hearing on the closure at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Pikesville High School and make its decision Sept. 12.

The early learning center is recommended for closure because of students being routed to other schools. As part of capital improvement in the school system, 1,200 more seats are being added to elementary schools in the Northwest area, according to Pete Dixit, executive director of facilities management and strategic planning, and Paul Taylor, director of strategic planning.

With the new space, students will be moved to the affected schools as dictated by a future boundary study.

Bedford Elementary School and Summit Park Elementary School are expected to see expansions by fall 2024. Deer Park Elementary School’s expansion project will be done fall 2025 and Scotts Branch Elementary’s will be ready fall 2026.

Dixit and Taylor said Campfield’s closure is “essential” before starting the boundary study in 2023.

Board member Tiffany Lashawn S. Frempong asked Dixit and Taylor how the prospective closure is being communicated to BCPS families. In recent months, the board voted to approve the closure of Golden Ring Middle School, and community members expressed concern that the system did not properly communicate the school would be closing; the system had planned the closure for years, but families said they weren’t notified in the interval. Taylor said a notice has already gone out to families who are likely to be impacted by the closure. He said another notice will be going out to the public.

Frempong then asked if notices would be repeated over the years until the school is closed. Taylor said a community advisory will go out this week but did not say if notices would be repeated.