What to know about the school bus driver shortage in Maryland as students return to classrooms

The lack of drivers was quickly made evident this week in Baltimore City, where the school system said about 30 bus drivers called out of work on the first day of school. And while callouts on the first day are somewhat typical, a schools spokeswoman said, an already short staff of available drivers meant hundreds of city students were left without a ride on their first day back in the classroom. In other districts, drivers are doubling up on routes, causing delays in pickup and drop-off times.