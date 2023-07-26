Maryland State Board of Education reelects president ahead of announcement on superintendent’s fate

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland State Board of Education unanimously voted to reelect President Clarence C. Crawford at its Tuesday meeting, at which the board was also required to vote on whether to reappoint Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury.

After one of two closed sessions during the meeting, the 14-person board announced Crawford’s reelection and that board member Dr. Joshua Michael had been elected as vice president, replacing Dr. Susan Getty.

The board now has a week to inform Choudhury of its decision regarding his contract renewal. The superintendent met his July 1 deadline to officially tell the board he wanted to stay in the role.

Appointed to the Board of Education in 2018, Crawford is an adjunct professor in the American University’s master of public administration program. This will be his fourth and final one-year term as president. Michael is a former Baltimore City math teacher who now serves as the executive director of the education-focused Sherman Family Foundation.

As with all of the board members, the president and vice president do not receive compensation, per the Maryland State Department of Education board member guidelines.

Ahead of the key votes, the state board gained three new members last month. Gov. Wes Moore appointed outgoing Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson, former Montgomery County high school teacher-turned-lawyer Samir Paul and Howard County High School student Abisola Ayoola.

The leadership decisions come at a time when Choudhury faces allegations from former staffers that he created a toxic work environment in his attempts to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which looks to reform public education in the state over 10 years. Crawford has publicly defended Choudhury, saying that transformational leaders seldom work without criticism.

The former employees say the work environment has led to staff turnover and left the department without the force it needs to properly implement the Blueprint. The Baltimore Sun learned of these allegations through eight letters penned in February, some of them anonymously.

Crawford has said that the letters are not representative of the entire department workforce and that one of the disgruntled former employees rarely interacted with Choudhury.

Mohammed Choudhury, left, the state superintendent of schools, shakes hands with Board President Clarence C. Crawford after a meeting. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Robert Eccles, former specialist in the department’s Division of Educator Certification and Program Approval and one of the authors behind the letters, spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, calling once more for an independent investigation into the department and the allegations of a harmful workplace.

“It’s inconceivable that any board would rationalize such behavior,” Eccles said during public comment.