Maryland board of education says school districts should offer in-person classes full time this fall

The Maryland State Board of Education wants all schools to reopen for in-person instruction five days a week this fall, according to a resolution approved Tuesday.
The board said students should be able to attend 180 days a year with a teacher in the classroom, however, it offered school systems the option to seek an exception from the requirement. State school board president Clarence Crawford said the resolution is not legally binding, but is a warning to school systems that state regulations requiring schools to be open for all students will be in effect next school year.
“We are trying to send a very clear signal to the school systems with as much lead time as possible to expect to be back in school,” Crawford said.
If the pandemic worsens, Crawford said the state board would reconsider its position, but he said the long-term effects on children who have been home throughout the pandemic can no longer be ignored.
“We are talking about impacting people for a lifetime ... this is a very serious thing,” Crawford said.
Maryland has had a smaller percentage of its students back in school buildings than nearly all other states in the country, however, large numbers of students still have not returned even after schools were reopened. Crawford said school systems should launch public campaigns to persuade parents to send their children back.
A copy of the resolution was not made public before the vote. Two school board members expressed concern that the resolution was not published before the board meeting, and that there was no chance for the public to comment on it.
The board voted unanimously to pass the resolution.
.
State school superintendent Karen Salmon said that currently 512,000 of the state’s 882,000 students are receiving in-person instruction in their schools. Among the five largest school systems in the state, only about one in three students are back in school buildings.
“That is way too many students who have not had or don’t have access to a normal classroom experience for more than a year,” Salmon said. “Research across the nation shows the majority of our children have experienced disrupted learning as a result of the lack of in-person instruction,” she said.
Latest Education
This story will be updated.