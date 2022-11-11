Maryland schools point to hurdles in state’s plan to implement Blueprint education reforms

Maryland’s public school leaders told state education authorities this week that they will need more funding, clarity and flexibility in rolling out the state’s ambitious education reform plan.

The $3.8 billion plan, called the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, has already begun injecting dollars into schools across the state, preventing a funding cliff after federal and state pandemic relief money dried up. If the 10-year plan’s ambitious goals are met, Maryland schools will bridge achievement gaps between students of all backgrounds and produce graduates capable of competing on a global scale.

The rollout of the Blueprint is behind schedule following delays in funding for and appointments to the newly minted Accountability and Implementation Board, a seven-person entity charged by the General Assembly with overseeing the Blueprint. The AIB on Oct. 26 released a much anticipated draft of its plan to transform Maryland’s early childhood, elementary, and secondary education system to the levels of high–performing systems around the world by 2032.

Representatives from Baltimore City, Frederick County and Harford County school systems on Thursday offered AIB members suggestions for the plan, as well as a few critiques.

Representing the Maryland Association of Boards of Education, John Woolums reminded the AIB that while the Blueprint plan sets uniform standards, implementation falls to 24 school systems of different sizes and staffing levels.

Woolums also noted that hitting the plan’s deadlines will differ from actually meeting the Blueprint’s goals.

Among the 179-page plan’s many objectives is to expand and fund pre-Kindergarten for all 4-year-olds and low-income 3-year-olds. It establishes a program incentivizing teachers to seek higher levels of certification and boosts compensation for educators. It accelerates pre-K-12 curriculum so students will be academically prepared to enter college or the workforce by the end of 10th grade. And it requires systems to prove at least 75% of funding for students follows them to their schools.

Baltimore City schools’ representative Sandi Jacobs asked for the board to better define key terms and guidance for calculating certain projections. She also asked what the consequences would be if districts don’t meet expectations.

Sarah Sirgo, Blueprint coordinator for Frederick County school officials, said the system’s buildings are already being fully used. Schools will need more capital funding, she said and asked for a delay to opening pre-Kindergarten seats to three-year-olds.

Harford County’s Blueprint coordinator Katie Ridgway said finding a specific percentage of seats with private early childhood education providers is a “monumental task” for some jurisdictions.

She estimated Harford County is starting with six seats and testified the school system would rather focus on increasing pre-K enrollment overall.

The hearing also drew dozens of advocates, health professionals, lawmakers and other interested parties from around the state.

Shamoyia Gardiner testified that the plan could go further on cultural competency and suggested a number of changes. The executive director of Strong Schools Maryland, an advocacy group that backed the Blueprint legislation, urged the AIB to consider infant and maternal health, investigate recruitment strategies for educators of color and accelerate the expansion of family support centers.

“This document does not convey a vision that meets the moment,” she said. “It instead seems to be acting as if we are implementing the Blueprint in the same context that it was written.”

Ahead of the testimony, board chair Isiah Legget cautioned they were not in a position to significantly change the Blueprint, much of which is written in the law. Rather, the feedback should be aimed at making the plan more efficient and effective, he said.

“We can’t afford any other major delays at this time,” he said. The board hopes to finalize the plan by Dec. 1, though Legget added that the board may later make adjustments to the plan based on analysis and outcomes.

The Board has extended the period for submitting written testimony on the plan to Nov. 23 by emailing aib@maryland.gov.