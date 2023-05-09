With billions of dollars for schools in play, Maryland’s Blueprint authorities struggle to work together

Education officials are warning local school systems their plans for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reforms might face delays after coordination efforts broke down this week between state authorities.

The Accountability & Implementation Board, the Blueprint’s main oversight authority, delivered a memo to superintendents and other coordinators Monday stating the state department of education had backed out of an agreement to jointly review school system’s implementation plans alongside the AIB. Board chair Isiah Leggett, who authored the memo, said systems must now address two separate sets of feedback on their plans — from the education department followed by the AIB — potentially delaying approval by four to six weeks.

Maryland State Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Ultimately, the memo describes an extra layer of tedium for bureaucrats, but it also hints at brewing tensions among top education leaders managing the state’s expensive landmark reform plan. The Blueprint aims to overhaul the state’s public schools with the help of billions in funding over the coming decade.

When the Maryland General Assembly voted the Blueprint into law in 2021, it also created the seven-person AIB to manage the plan’s rollout. The board is granted sweeping power to withhold funding from state or local entities — including the MSDE ― if the Blueprint’s standards are not met.

The two entities have previously worked in tandem on projects, deadlines and communications with local leaders, many of whom have had questions about the complex piece of education reform and its five pillars. The state’s 24 school systems were legally required to submit their plans for implementing the Blueprint reforms to the AIB by March 15.

The following day, AIB executive director Rachel Hise said during a public meeting that the board’s members and education department officials would “try to speak with one voice” in providing feedback on those plans.

Leggett’s memo Monday said the AIB made every effort to work with the education department and Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury to develop a joint process that was acceptable.

“However, in the end, the Superintendent decided that MSDE should follow an independent process,” the memo states.

Leggett does not believe the diverging review process will amount to a major stumbling block but said he sent the communication to clear up any confusion for local leaders.

“We are striving to limit, if not eliminate, any potential for conflicting feedback between AIB and MSDE,” the memo states. “Please be advised that to the extent that a conflict exists, the law clearly states that AIB is responsible for approving Blueprint implementation plans.”

The memo went on to promise that the AIB will not until May 2024 withhold funds from a school system that has not had its plan approved.

The AIB is scheduled to discuss the timeline for final decisions on the 2023 Blueprint implementation plans and the proposed appeal process at its next meeting on May 11.

Baltimore Sun reporters Sabrina LeBoeuf and Ethan Ehrenhaft contributed to this article.