Baltimore City’s Blueprint implementation plan approved, prioritizing hiring teachers, early academic interventions

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A six-person state accountability board tasked with supervising how Maryland’s 24 school districts will implement the landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s Future reform voted Thursday to approve Baltimore City’s plan.

The Maryland Accountability and Implementation Board did not offer any conditions for signing off on the plan that Baltimore City Public Schools will use to follow guidelines set by the Blueprint, a 2021 law that will cost the state and local governments billions of dollars over a 10-year period to improve public schools.

Advertisement

Blueprint priorities include various initiatives designed to significantly enhance public schools, such as expanding prekindergarten for children from underresourced families, raising teacher pay and increasing resources at schools with high concentrations of students from low-income families.

Most districts saw their plans accepted without revisions, save for Queen Anne’s, Calvert, Charles and Garrett counties.

Advertisement

The Accountability and Implementation Board’s approval of the city plan will release the money allocated for fiscal year 2024.

Baltimore’s plan focuses on hiring teachers, providing early interventions for high school students and adding more prekindergarten offerings. The influx of state and local funding will help the city further those programs, most of which already exist.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

City officials will use Blueprint funds to add to the number of staff positions, increase teacher pay for next year and offer incentives to encourage teachers to seek additional certifications. Despite the new funding, reaching some reform goals will be challenging in the short term, officials say.

“The hiring environment is not optimal for that kind of scale-up, and that certainly isn’t unique to Baltimore City,” Sandi Jacobs, the city’s Blueprint coordinator, said in March, when city school officials submitted their Blueprint implementation plan.

Other priorities include ensuring students are college- and career-ready by the 10th grade and creating individualized learning plans for students at risk of falling behind.

Local school systems are also responsible for providing some funds.

The Blueprint’s cost accounted for a large chunk of Baltimore’s budget for fiscal year 2024. The steep spike in state-mandated education funding, about $392.6 million, is $79.4 million more than city spent on education the previous year. In April, Mayor Brandon Scott called the increase a “gut punch.”

The state’s Blueprint contribution to Baltimore City schools next year will be $1.1 billion, which includes an additional $30 million approved by the state in March.