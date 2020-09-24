Ten Maryland schools named National Blue Ribbon winners

Notre Dame Preparatory and Jacksonville Elementary School both received the coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools status on Thursday, awarded by federal education officials who give the honor to top performing schools across the nation.
Ten Maryland schools received the award this year, among them were six public schools and four parochial schools. The number of parochial schools awarded a Blue Ribbon has been growing in the last several years.
The award is given for those schools that have high overall academic achievement as measured on standardized tests or have made progress in closing the achievement gaps between students in their school. Besides Notre Dame and Jacksonville in Baltimore County, Hampstead Elementary School in Carroll County and Mount View Middle School in Howard County were named Blue Ribbon schools.
The other public schools were: Lucy V. Barnsley Elementary School in Montgomery County, Bayside Elementary School in Queen Anne’s County, and Cash Valley Elementary School in Allegany County.
The parochial schools were Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Montgomery County and two Archdiocese of Washington schools, Our Lady Of Mercy School in Potomac and Saint Peter’s School in Olney.