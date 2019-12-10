Six Maryland schools, including one each in Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties, were named Maryland Blue Ribbon Schools on Tuesday morning at the Annapolis State House.
The designation is given to the highest performing schools in the state or those with extraordinary success in closing the achievement gap between student demographic groups.
The schools are Jacksonville Elementary in Baltimore County, Hampstead Elementary in Carroll County, Mount View Middle School in Howard County, Lucy V. Barnsley Elementary in Montgomery County, Bayside Elementary in Queen Anne’s County and Cash Valley Elementary in Allegany County.
Teachers and administrators from the winning schools were honored during a ceremony where they were given Blue Ribbon flags to fly over their schools and they posed for pictures with Gov. Larry Hogan and state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon.
“You really are proof that with strong collaboration between dedicated educators and families and communities, we can close the achievement gap, prepare our students and give Maryland’s children a hope for a better future,” said Hogan, a Republican.
Jacksonville Elementary, which opened 25 years ago, has 84% of its students passing the state standardized tests and is one of the highest performing schools in the state. It recently received a five star rating. The entire fourth grade is taking an advanced academic level course in English.
The school also takes part in a program that has provided hundreds of breakfasts for homeless people in Baltimore City.
Mount View Middle, in Marriottsville, is also a five star school. More than 77% of Mount View students scored as proficient or higher in math, 79% of students in English Language Arts and 69.4% in science.
Hampstead has more than 73% of its students scoring proficient on state tests. It has inclusive special education classes in pre-school and pre-kindergarten classes as well as programs for autistic students.
Salmon noted that for the past several years, all of Maryland’s Blue Ribbon schools have also gone on to win national Blue Ribbon honors.
“We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that we see the same thing happen with you all this year,” she said.