Schools from Baltimore and Howard Counties receive national scholastic honors for excellence

Two area schools are among eight statewide that have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by the U.S. Department of Education.
Clarksville Middle School in Howard County and Pinewood Elementary in Baltimore County were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019. The recognition is given to the highest performing schools in the nation or those with extraordinary success in closing the achievement gap among student groups.
This year all eight Maryland schools were cited for their outstanding performance, and none were recognized for closing the achievement gap.
The National Blue Ribbons Schools programs is in its 37th year and has honored more than 9,000 schools nationwide.
“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”
Clarksville, Pinewood and more than 350 schools nationwide will celebrate the honor at a Washington, D.C. awards ceremony in November.
Last year seven Maryland schools, including three from the area, received the honor.