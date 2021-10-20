Michael Bloomberg invests $43 million in center for local government innovations at Johns Hopkins University

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced a $43 million partnership Wednesday with Johns Hopkins University to create a center for public innovation that will train city leaders from around the world, and their staffs, on creative problem solving techniques in local government.
The Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation aims to help local government officials develop, test and scale solutions to challenges such as housing, climate and economic development while also documenting those solutions’ impact, according to a news release.
The center will offer fellowships to government staff both nationally and internationally to build stronger evidence for their work, share knowledge with their peers and strengthen national and international networks focused on public innovation. Officials also hope the center will help build a pipeline for Johns Hopkins students interested in local government internships.
Amanda Daflos, former chief innovation officer for the city of Los Angeles, will lead the new center. The investment will also fund three new professors to lead Johns Hopkins faculty researching urban policy and government innovation, the release states.
“City leaders have unique powers to save and improve lives, and this new center will help them do more of both, by advancing the art and science of innovative local government,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, a Johns Hopkins alumnus and founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies, in the release.
Bloomberg hopes the center will meet the “enormous demand” from mayors and their staffs for “bold and creative new ways to tackle their most pressing challenges,” he said in the release.
The partnership marks the billionaire philanthropist and former New York City mayor’s latest investment in Johns Hopkins University, where his previous donations have totaled about $3 billion. Bloomberg’s donation of $1.8 billion in scholarship money in 2018 was touted as the largest gift to any academic institution in U.S. history.
“The Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation embodies our shared belief in the power of philanthropy to improve lives and demonstrates the critical role universities can play in providing today’s most innovative civic leaders with the tools they need to marshal data, shape policy, and transform practice for the benefit of cities and citizens around the world,” said university president Ron Daniels in the release.
Latest Education
The Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation will also house several other Bloomberg Philanthropies programs, including the Bloomberg Cities Network, Innovation Teams and innovation training efforts and the Cities of Service initiative.