Michael Bloomberg donates $150M to Johns Hopkins University for diversity initiative

Michael Bloomberg has donated $150 million to Johns Hopkins University to address the historic lack of diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math fields.
The donation was announced Tuesday and will endow the Vivien Thomas Scholars Initiative, which is named for the renowned Black scientist who developed a cardiac surgery technique at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in the 1940s, according to the Office of the Provost.
The initiative will fund about 100 new slots across the university’s more than 30 STEM programs for diverse Ph.D. students. The funds will also help build a path for graduate students from historically Black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions to pursue doctoral degrees in STEM fields.
Partner institutions include Morgan State University and University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
The initiative’s scholars will receive academic and financial support, including up to six years of full tuition support, a stipend, health insurance and travel funding, along with mentorship, research, professional development and community-building opportunities, according to the university.
Bloomberg previously gave $1.8 billion in scholarship money to the Johns Hopkins University in 2018, the largest gift to any academic institution in U.S. history.