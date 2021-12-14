Federal court rules Maryland violated Christian school’s rights by banning it from voucher program

Gallagher ruled the state will be prohibited from clawing back $102,600 Bethel received from the voucher program, which offered students a taxpayer-funded scholarship to attend a private school. Called Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students, or BOOST, the program’s $10 million budget is enough to support thousands of students. The scholarships go to low-income students who want to attend a school where the tuition is less than $14,000. Administrators of the scholarship program argued that the state can’t allow taxpayer money to go to any institution — religious or otherwise — that discriminates against students because of their sexual orientation.