Baltimore County principals, teachers feel ‘disrespected’ by communication gaps following ransomware attack

The unions said no one knew for days if personal information was compromised in the attack, which occurred the day before Thanksgiving. It is still unclear whether they will ever regain access to vital information including student transcripts and other records, learning objectives, lesson plans, education plans for students with disabilities or additional needs, or even pay stubs — the last of which has jeopardized some employees’ ability to refinance or purchase a home, or to adopt a child, the letter states.