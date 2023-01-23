Principals’ union, NAACP chapter call for new Baltimore County schools superintendent one day ahead of BOE meeting

Multiple area organizations shared letters to Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education members Monday asking them to select an interim superintendent and launch a nationwide search for a new school system leader.

These requests come one day before the board is scheduled to meet and conduct a work session on Superintendent Darryl L. Williams’ proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2024. Williams has a Feb. 1 deadline to tell the board if he wants to continue as superintendent. The board’s deadline to offer Williams a new contract is March 1. His contract is set to expire June 30.

The Baltimore Sun has collected letters from the Randallstown NAACP; the Council of Supervisory Employees (CASE), the union for principals and other school administrators; and the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition Inc.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement that he is displeased by the current state of the school system and that he trusts the board to make the right decision while utilizing stakeholder feedback.

“As a BCPS parent and as County Executive, it’s clear that our school system needs to do better; I am not satisfied with our current level of academic performance, progress in school safety, or enrollment, which has not rebounded as quickly as other jurisdictions,” Olszewski said in the statement. “We’re proud to provide historic levels of funding for public education and we expect to see returns on those investments to ensure stronger futures for all our kids.”

Meanwhile, peer organizations hold differing stances. The Teachers Association of Baltimore County President Cindy Sexton said the organization is not expecting to make a similar call at this time. NAACP Baltimore County President Danita Tolson, who represents the other area NAACP chapter, said she thinks Williams should stay in his role and that there is a pattern of replacing minority superintendents.

“It takes some time to get accustomed to a position. He’s working on some things,” Tolson said. “If you keep replacing the superintendent, you’re going to get instability.”

Ryan Coleman, president of the Randallstown NAACP, wrote in his letter requesting that “the Baltimore County Board of Education conduct a search and select a superintendent to serve a full term beginning 2024,″ as well as find an interim superintendent to start July 1.

BCPS spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said the Baltimore County NAACP; the Education Support Professionals of Baltimore County; and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees have been “very vocal in their support for the superintendent.”

Tom DeHart, CASE executive director and a former BCPS principal, said in his letter calling for a new superintendent that Williams is “dictatorial, vengeful and refuses to accept responsibility for situations which fall into his purview.” DeHart continued that Williams’ leadership has caused many retirements and resignations of principals and other supervisory employees.

“While he was a new superintendent, and had to endure the [coronavirus] pandemic, as well as a cyberattack, his leadership style and refusal to listen to advice made these conditions worse,” DeHart wrote. “Specifically, the lack of communication to principals especially during the COVID shutdown left these public personifications of our system in the lurch with their communities time and time again. No amount of pleading on behalf of principals by me had any effect.”

Dr. Darryl L. Williams, superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

DeHart said communication issues persist.

Amy Adams and Mary A. Taylor, president and vice president of the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition, a grassroots organization, stated similar dissatisfaction with Williams’ leadership and asked the board to release the superintendent’s latest performance review.

The coalition leaders listed nine reasons they have no confidence in Williams’ effectiveness, including BCPS schools remaining closed until 2021 due to the pandemic and the school system providing little information surrounding the 2020 ransomware attack.