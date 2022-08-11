Baltimore County school board member Lisa Mack resigns, citing ‘serious health issues’

Baltimore County school board member Lisa Mack announced her resignation late Thursday afternoon, citing “serious health issues.”

Mack, who has served on the board since 2018, represents District 1, which covers the southwest corridor.

Chairwoman Julie Henn spoke highly of Mack in a news release regarding the board member’s immediate resignation.

“Her steadfast advocacy for our teacher and students is beyond measure,” Henn said. “I can’t begin to adequately thank her for her service and for the personal sacrifice she has made advocating for the students and staff of Baltimore County Public Schools.”

Mack is the second member to resign from the school board in 2022. In February, Cheryl Pasteur stepped down so she could run for the General Assembly.

Mack has lived in the county with her husband since 1981. Before joining the school board, Mack worked as an adjunct faculty member at the Community College of Baltimore County, teaching English courses. She has also worked with area medical professionals, teaching patient interactions, and has served as a court-appointed special advocate for three children in the county’s foster care system.