Baltimore County Public Schools swears in board member to fill vacant seat

Baltimore County Public Schools swore in Felicia Stolusky to the school board Tuesday, filling a vacant seat.

The school board, usually comprised of 12 members, has functioned with just 11 since February, when board member Cheryl Pasteur resigned in light of her candidacy in the General Assembly race. Board members are not allowed to pursue elected or appointed office, according to state law. Pasteur held the seat for District 2.

Stolusky previously taught at middle schools in the county and retired in 2016. Gov. Larry Hogan appointed her to the position after she received nomination from the Baltimore County School Board Nominating Commission. Her term began earlier this week, per a social media announcement, and will last until Dec. 2.

“I look forward to working closely with Mrs. Stolusky,” said Superintendent Darryl L. Williams in a news release. “I am certain that the board and our school system will benefit from her unique perspective and rich experiences as a former BCPS educator.”

Since her retirement, Stolusky worked as a substitute teacher in the county until 2020. She has two children in the county’s high schools. Stolusky has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in human resource development.

“We look forward to welcoming Mrs. Stolusky to the Board of Education,” said Board Chair Julie Henn in a news release. “Her vast knowledge of the school system obtained through multiple roles — middle school teacher, substitute teacher, parent, and community advocate — will enrich our work as the governing body for the school system, as we seek in every way to ensure that every student receives the highest quality education to graduate career and college ready.”

Stolusky joins the board, which hosts a mixture of elected and appointed members, ahead of possibly large turnover. Her term ends at the same time as four other appointed members, all of whom do not seek reappointment. As for elected members, only two are expected to keep their seats; the rest are not listed on the ballot for the July primary and November general election. Members Julie Henn and Rod McMillion are running unopposed.

The school board has also been grappling with contention surrounding its superintendent and pressure from certain Baltimore County Council members to conduct a superintendent search ahead of renewing Williams’ contract.