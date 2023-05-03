Baltimore County Board of Education questions central, northeast boundary study recommendation

The Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education received a recommended solution for middle school overcrowding Tuesday evening but approached the proposal with several questions and concerns.

The school system has been in the process of conducting a boundary study with contractor Cropper GIS. The goal of the study is to allocate students to a new middle school in the northeast area that will take the place of Golden Ring Middle School and expand capacity at Pine Grove Middle School in the central area, all while maintaining diversity of the student body and efficiently using school capacity across all middle schools.

The boundary study committee, which was charged with selecting a recommended map for the board to vote on, decided on Option E, which looks to keep middle school utilization at or below 93%. The board will vote on whether to adopt this option on June 13.

Board members, however, expressed concerns over boundary study committee participation, the large scope of the study and even redlining.

Board member Maggie Litz Domanowski asked why the recommendation was passed to the board when only 21 of the 31 voting-eligible committee members participated in the final recommendation selection. BCPS staff said all committee members do not usually participate at all meetings.

Board member Brenda Savoy asked contractor CEO Matthew Cropper if he was familiar with redlining and if the presented map option suggests such actions.

Redlining is a discriminatory practice where people are denied financial services to residents of specific areas as based on their race or ethnicity. Cropper said his company did not conduct redlining for the study. Savoy then pointed out that the boundary study took into account socioeconomic factors, which Cropper agreed with.

Board members also questioned the size of the study, which covers both the central and northeast regions of the county and impacts 11 middle schools, as well as the elementary schools that feed into them. Cropper said the study is most likely the largest the company has ever done with Baltimore County, though not the largest study on the company’s resume.

Domanowski said the large scope has led some communities to be outspoken by more vocal groups in other areas.

“That’s where we missed the mark in this boundary study,” Domanowski said.

Board chair Jane E. Lichter asked if policy dictated for all 11 schools to be included in the study. BCPS staff said they followed past practices.

“Why was it determined to make this study so large?” Domanowski asked.

BCPS said it was a geographic decision to include the 11 schools.