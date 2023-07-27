Blueprint accountability board OKs Baltimore County Public Schools plan, increasing pre-K, community college access

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Accountability & Implementation Board voted to approve Baltimore County Public Schools’ implementation plan for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future without any conditions Thursday, a historic step that will release significant funds to this school district and others across the state.

The Blueprint will funnel billions into Maryland schools over the next decade. The money will go toward improving early childhood education, fostering high-quality and diverse teachers, strengthening college- and career-readiness, allocating more resources for student success, and implementing accountability — the Blueprint’s five pillars.

Six members of the accountability board voted to approve BCPS’ 161-page implementation plan, which covers the past two school years and the upcoming one. Approval means that the Maryland State Department of Education can release Blueprint funds for fiscal year 2024 to the district. Accountability board member Jennifer Lynch recused herself from the vote because she is employed by Baltimore County as the director of educational partnership.

BCPS’ implementation plan was initially submitted to the state education department in March. The department then conducted two rounds of revisions for school system implementation plans before submitting them to the accountability board for approval.

The county’s implementation plan includes information about how the system has been implementing the Blueprint and how it plans to do so in the future.

Under the early childhood education pillar of the Blueprint, BCPS had planned to add 810 full-day prekindergarten seats for the 2023-24 school year, according to a presentation given to the county board of education Feb. 28. The approved plan, however, aims to add 510 more seats for 4-year-old prekindergarten students and projects an enrollment of 820 students. Last academic year, BCPS reported 269 students enrolled in prekindergarten.

The second pillar looks at recruiting high-quality and diverse teachers, and the implementation plan still asserts that BCPS has been hiring educators in critical shortage areas year after year, despite fewer teachers being produced in the country.

[ Black men make up just 4% of teachers in Maryland, leaving a shortage of mentors in education ]

The system projected it will have 43 more teachers than the current school year by next year, bringing the total to 7,185. Diversity is projected to increase minimally, with the percentage of Black, Asian and Hispanic teachers each projected to grow by less than a percentage point. The number of teachers with a National Board Certification, a high-level credential that educators can earn in addition to state licensure, is also projected to grow minimally.



BCPS’ implementation plan for the third pillar, college- and career-readiness, states that its students can take an unlimited number of classes at the Community College of Baltimore County, with the system funding books and fees. Since the program was introduced last summer, enrollment has increased 65%.

BCPS said it’s implementing the Blueprint English learner workgroup recommendations as part of the fourth pillar of allocating more resources for student success. The initiative recommends, for example, that English for speakers of other languages students return from specialized centers to their regular schools.

For governance and accountability in the school system — the Blueprint’s fifth pillar — the BCPS plan cited its establishment of Blueprint Stakeholder Groups that helped review the implementation plan and how funds will be tracked.

School systems will submit a second implementation plan later for fiscal years 2025 to 2028.

“This is a major step in the process that challenges Maryland’s education leaders to rethink and reimagine the way they work with students and families to ensure their education prepares students to succeed in an ever-changing world,” said Isiah “Ike” Leggett, the accountability board’s chair, in a news release. ”The AIB will be investing in technical assistance partners for each school system to support them as they turn the Blueprint’s vision into actionable plans.”

The board approved 20 out 24 school system plans without conditions. The counties that required conditional approval were Queen Anne’s, Calvert, Charles and Garrett.

The state department of education has its own implementation plan that follows the same five pillars as the local school systems. The accountability board reviewed the plan but did not vote on the matter, instead making suggestions for revision.