Baltimore County Public Schools teachers rally for raises ahead of school board meeting budget vote

Baltimore County Public Schools educators wanting better compensation upgraded their public pleas to a rally outside the school board meeting Tuesday, the night the board is set to vote on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

Members of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and Education Support Professionals of Baltimore County have been asking the board to add cost of living adjustments (COLAs) for teachers since the start of budget season, which began in January. Baltimore County educators say they want more than just a scheduled step increase in the budget. The step increase, according to TABCO president Cindy Sexton, would not help the system’s most veteran teachers who have maxed out on the salary scale. TABCO members also want a higher starting salary and a compressed salary scale; though the school system agreed to these measures, they are not included in the proposed budget.

Advertisement

“We’ve had enough,” Sexton said at the rally. “We keep doing everything that comes up... and we’re tired of not getting the respect we deserve.”

Baltimore County Public Schools teachers rally for cost of living raises ahead of the school board meeting Feb. 28, 2023. (Sabrina LeBoeuf/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

BCPS special educator Diethra King said it’s been hard to make ends meet with current pay. She makes about $85,000, but about $35,000 goes to taxes. She said her family just moved into a house they bought last year. Even though her husband works two jobs, King said her family lives paycheck to paycheck, if that.

Most educators at the rally raised their hands when asked if they knew someone at their school who worked at least two jobs.

“We’re teaching the stars,” King said. “But what happens to the people that taught them?”

BCPS paraeducator Veronica Wheeler said she makes $23.40 per hour. This year, she only got about a $3 hourly raise, though she would have preferred $5-$7. She said her family lives with her parents and they cannot afford to move into their own space.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Wheeler said she wears many hats in her job, be it substituting, staying late, acting as a psychologist or handling fights.

“And you do all this and can’t even afford to live,” Wheeler said.

Fellow Maryland county school systems offer better compensation packages to their teachers, Sexton said, be it 3%, 4% or 5% COLAs on top of step raises.

Sexton said nothing in Superintendent Darryl Williams’ $2.6 billion proposed budget is more important than the system’s workers. She noted about 200 teachers left the school system last year, and more will continue to go if educators are not compensated fairly.

Advertisement

The proposed budget also cuts 162 vacant teacher positions, which could save the school system $24.8 million.

If the board does add COLAs for teachers to the budget proposal, that doesn’t guarantee that such raises will be distributed for the next fiscal year. Last year, the school system and county council butted heads over a supplemental budget appropriation to give raises to teachers. County Executive Johnny Olszewski has released statements noting the current BCPS budget proposal is too large of an ask.

“Find the money to keep us,” Sexton said.