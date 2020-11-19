Bank of America donates $1 million to help Morgan State University students interested in finance

Bank of America is donating $1 million to Morgan State University to help establish certificate programs aimed at advancing graduates who are entering the financial sector.
The donation, to be made over a four-year period, is part of Bank of America’s recent $25 million commitment to “enhance up-skilling and reskilling for Black/African American and Hispanic-Latino individuals,” according to a company news release.
The historically Black university will use the funds to establish a certificate program specializing in blockchain and cryptocurrency, Morgan President David Wilson said Thursday. The funds may also be used to create a similar program for studying mergers and acquisitions.
“We want to make sure the field is a diversified one — that Blacks will have an opportunity to get these high paying jobs early on to help close the racial wealth gap in this country,” Wilson said.
The certificate programs will be available to all Morgan State students, not just those in the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management, Wilson said.
“Institutions such as Morgan, have long served as valuable pipelines to ... brilliant and highly-capable African-American talent; often untapped and underrepresented,” Wilson said in the release. “The resources provided by Bank of America will assist in broadening that pipeline to more employers — particularly those within the financial sector.”