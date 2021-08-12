Baltimore teachers to get pay raise, improved benefits after reaching contract deal with school system

Baltimore’s teachers will get a 4.5% pay increase over the next two years, improved benefits and a district provided computer, under a tentative agreement reached between the Baltimore Teachers Union and city school officials.
The agreement must be ratified by the union membership, but it provides for the largest increase in pay in a decade and protections for health benefits, according to the BTU. Teachers would get 2.25% each year for two years, at a time when there is growing concern about a teacher shortage looming after the pandemic.
Computers will be guaranteed equipment for teachers if they request it. Teachers also asked for and received more flexible maternity and bereavement leave, and more planning time for athletic directors, home and hospital teachers and librarians.
“We didn’t win everything we came to the table to fight for, so we will continue fighting for what we deserve, because when we fight, we win,” BTU President Diamonte Brown said in a statement. The BTU also asked for improvements in school facilities, including better HVAC systems.
School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story will be updated.