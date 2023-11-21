Baltimore school system begins hiring full-time athletic trainers, part of settlement with Elijah Gorham’s family

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Shantres Shaw, pictured in 2022, next to a picture of her late son, Mervo student Elijah Gorham. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore City Public Schools hired a full-time athletic trainer, two years after a Baltimore football player died after receiving a traumatic brain injury during a game.

The death of Elijah Gorham, a 17-year-old Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School wide receiver, spurred a state law requiring school districts to enhance their safety procedures and resulted in a settlement that compels each city high school to hire an athletic trainer by the 2024-25 academic year.

“Having athlete trainers in our schools is our responsibility to protect [student athletes] ... to make sure each and every one of them goes home safely,” said Gorham’s mother, Shantres Shaw, during a City Council hearing Thursday.

It’s been challenging to hire athletic trainers because there is a national shortage, district officials said, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and a recent requirement for trainers to have master’s degrees.

John Davis, Baltimore’s chief of schools, said the district’s first hire is Brittany Jackson, who will be Forest Park High School’s athletic trainer. A second trainer, Caroline Siebens, will start at Mervo in January. Davis said three other candidates have been identified, one of whom received a verbal offer.

The settlement also requires the district to hire a supervisor for those trainers. The district’s supervisor is Allison Hammond, Davis said.

The district, which has 37 high schools, is offering a starting salary of $72,000 for athletic trainers and plans to hire more than five trainers in the coming year.

“If we can hire all five [trainers], we’re gonna go past the five and try to hire even more so that we can get coverage for all schools as quickly as possible,” Davis said.

Several Maryland high schools are without athletic trainers, according to the Korey Stringer Institute, which tracks sudden deaths and athletic training services in secondary schools.

A trainer was not present when Gorham fell to the ground while trying to make a catch in the end zone during a 2021 game. Another player landed on top of him. Gorham was moved off the field and to the sideline, where he remained for about 45 minutes while being treated before an ambulance arrived.

He received emergency brain surgery and died a month later from cardiac arrest, multisystem organ failure, a traumatic brain injury and accidental trauma.

Gov. Larry Hogan signed the Elijah Gorham Act into law in 2022, a day after the city settled with Gorham’s family for $345,000. The law requires all middle and high schools in Maryland to develop emergency action plans for their athletic venues, including for the use of defibrillators and cooling equipment for heatstrokes.

As part of the settlement, the city must work with the fire department to ensure quick response times to athletic events and to increase emergency training for coaches and student athletes.

“These things need to be done now,” Shaw said.