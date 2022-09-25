‘We’re here to help’: Baltimore City Public School staff hope phone bank will return absent students to class

Tracey Durant, executive director of equity, left, and Laurie-Lynn Sutton, director of summer and expanded learning, right, call families of students who have not yet shown up for school or have missed 10 days or more. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

A hum of soothing voices filled a conference room at Baltimore City Public School’s headquarters Sunday afternoon.

The murmurs rose from six volunteers who cradled phones on their shoulders as they dialed number after number, trying to reach more than 1,300 families of students who have missed school this year. The Super Outreach Sunday phone bank is a push by district employees to get in touch with students who have 10 or more unexcused absences or have yet to attend school since it started four weeks ago.

Although Sunday’s phone bank is a first for the district, Baltimore City Public Schools use multiple methods to reach absent students daily. In the run-up to the school year, individual schools also hired “summer liaisons” to mail letters, call parents and visit students at their homes to learn what obstacles could prevent children from coming to school and to help resolve them.

The coronavirus pandemic and fear of students becoming sick or bringing the virus home remains a primary reason for children missing school, said Tanya Crawford-Williams, the district’s coordinator of the Office of Student Conduct and Attendance. In addition to COVID-19 concerns, there are students “who have moved, lost housing; parents have lost their jobs, (they) don’t have food,” and other families “have suffered from trauma, and they’re having a hard time getting back connected to school,” Crawford-Williams said. “We get a variety of reasons.”

A goal of the phone bank is to reach out to students to support them with resources, such as bus tickets, food or childcare vouchers for families experiencing homelessness. Some parents don’t realize that their child has missed a certain number of school days until they get a phone call, Crawford-Williams said.

“If it’s a parent that may feel embarrassed about the number of absences — we’re not here to judge you. It’s not a punitive call. It’s really just to support you and to listen and to validate what the barrier is and to try to solve it,” Crawford-Williams said.

In the dimly lit conference room, volunteers softly clicked phones into receivers and scribbled notes on oversized spreadsheets listing students’ names. “We’re here to help,” Laurie-Lynn Sutton, a phone bank volunteer and the district’s director of summer and extended learning, tells a woman over the phone. The woman is a student’s guardian and had concerns about buying school supplies and a uniform. “All things we provide,” Sutton assured the woman before making a plan to follow up with her tomorrow.

Angela Alvarez, executive director of the Office of New Initiatives, right, volunteers with other district-level Baltimore City schools staff for Super Outreach Sunday. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

There are nearly 78,000 students enrolled in Baltimore City schools. That number is tracked by an annual “child count,” a statewide census that determines how much funding the district will get in the state’s budget, said André Riley, a spokesperson for city schools. Sunday’s phone bank is the last weekend before the census’s Sept. 30 deadline.

Attendance rates have increased this year compared to last school year, which was the first back in person after virtual learning during the height of the pandemic, said Lori Hines, the district’s director of student conduct and attendance. But the rate of students missing 10 or more days, called chronic absenteeism, has increased so far this year, she said. Among the students reached on Sunday, volunteers focused on connecting with high school seniors to encourage them that graduation is within reach if they come to school and complete their academic credits.

Baltimore City Public Schools created an “attendance hotline” during the pandemic, through which parents can call with questions, such as how Maryland’s truancy law works. District staff try to avoid filing truancy charges against parents and students, Crawford-Williams said.

If a student is absent for five or more days, they’ll start receiving daily robocalls. If the absence continues, the student’s school will file a referral with the district, whose office will then try to meet with a family to determine why a student has unexcused absences and how the school system can help. Sometimes, those meetings work and the absences stop, Crawford-Williams said. Other times, the school will file a statement of charges.

“But those are in very rare cases,” she said.

For now, district staff hope the phone bank will successfully reconnect families with their children’s schools. A second phone bank is in the works for winter break, a time when students who have missed the first semester of school often return.