Baltimore County schools to close for two days as educators use time to prepare for COVID-19 surge

Baltimore County schools will close Monday and Tuesday to allow educators the time to create lesson plans for students in the event their individual schools move online amid the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and staff vacancies.
After reaching an agreement with the school system’s five labor unions Friday, administrators announced that curriculum officials have prepared independent learning activities that will be posted on the system’s online learning platform Schoology for all students to engage in while schools are closed Jan. 10-11.
“We are providing this planning time to all teachers now to minimize disruption should an individual school have to temporarily shift to virtual instruction,” according to a statement co-signed by Superintendent Darryl Williams and leaders from each of the five unions.
The agreement comes as Baltimore County administrators pledged to re-open buildings for the system’s 111,000 students this week following the winter holiday, a promise that was hampered by staffing shortages, positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining restrictions. The school system was forced to move instruction online for some or all students at 32 schools, including a majority of high schools.
Those schools that temporarily switched to virtual instruction began with two days of asynchronous learning, meaning students complete the work on their own time without live instruction. The two-day closure next week is designed to eliminate that lag time for students, ensuring they will receive live instruction on the first day of a temporary virtual period, officials said in the announcement.
The school system will offer curbside meal service for students while buildings are closed on Monday and Tuesday, with no advanced registration required.
All students, with the exception of those whose schools have already moved online, are currently scheduled to return to buildings on Jan. 12 for in-person instruction.
