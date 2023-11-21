Baltimore County teachers union asks district to negotiate amid wave of resignations

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County teachers rallied at a school board meeting Monday night in Towson. Teachers Association of Baltimore County President Cindy Sexton said Nov. 28 is the final scheduled meeting between union and district bargaining teams. (Dillon Mullan /Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore County educators rallied Monday night to ask the school district to act fast in order to slow a wave of resignations.

Cindy Sexton, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, said Nov. 28 is the final scheduled meeting between union and Baltimore County Public Schools bargaining teams, and that the two sides are not yet actively engaged in over half the union’s demands for a new agreement for next school year. The current bargaining agreement expires at the end of June.

“We need to finish our negotiations strong because if we don’t have educators in the classroom, our students aren’t going to succeed. We’ve lost over 100 teachers already this year to resignation. We have I think 1,300 conditionally certified educators. We need to support and retain them,” Sexton said during a rally of over 100 teachers in the parking lot before the meeting. “Support and retain has always been my line as president, and it has only gotten more important.”

Sexton said further negotiations could be scheduled if an agreement isn’t reached this month. The union represents over 9,000 school staff, including teachers as well as specialized instructional support personnel such as counselors, librarians, nurses, speech-language pathologists and social workers.

Sexton added that over 10% of the resignations this school year have been special education teachers and staff, and during the public comment section of the meeting, school staff expressed concerns over the working conditions for those roles.

“I am grateful to teacher friends who reach out when they are struggling through a bad day and I hope they will not resign despite feeling stressed and overwhelmed,” teacher and parent Erica Mah told the board during the public comment session of the meeting. “I am hoping that we can hire and retain more special educators.”

According to the teachers association, the district’s and union’s bargaining teams have not yet actively engaged 21 of its demands for the new contract, including compensation for occasional after-school duties, reimbursement for licenses or certificates, and compensation for lost lunch or planning time for specialized instructional support personnel.

“School nurses have been pulled in a thousand directions even before three years ago,” special education teacher Lloyd Allen said during public comment. “Each school nurse that I have worked with has been flexible beyond the bounds of reasonability, and it is important we respect their humanity and professionalism without taking advantage of them.”

The union said the district has not yet discussed its request for access to student discipline records from the same school year, bereavement leave for pregnancy loss, and combining family and personal sick days into one allotment. The union also said the district has not engaged with its demand to increase the credit cap from nine to 12 as well as the reimbursement rate for union members pursuing higher education.

Sexton said neither she nor Superintendent Myriam Rogers is a member of the bargaining teams.

According to the teachers association, the district and the union have tentatively agreed to 14 of its demands, including an increased pay rate for teachers who lead workshops, leaving the length of report card comments to educators’ discretion, limiting faculty meetings to three per month, two additional personal days, the ability to use bereavement leave on nonconsecutive days, and more space for mental health providers.

According to the teachers association, the district and the union are actively engaged in negotiations over five of its demands for the new contract, including increased pay. The district has proposed increasing educators’ salaries by $100 million over three years, according to the union.

Overall, state funding for education in Baltimore County, excluding capital projects and debt service, is projected to increase 10.2% or $82.8 million in the next fiscal year, according to a financial report presented at the meeting.

The superintendent and board members do not engage with three-minute public comments. Later in the meeting, after teachers had left, the board discussed potential additions to future agendas.

“Often our stakeholders do not receive a response,” board member Julie Henn said. “They take the time to come and speak to us, they deserve at least a response. I’d like to see a few minutes allotted on the agenda for response to public comment.”

Board member Felicia Stolusky said the board should discuss the resignations.

“The teacher resignations are rising, and just an understanding of what’s going on, the teacher satisfaction, the reasons for the rise in resignations, and what more we can do to support teachers and staff,” she said.

Rogers was at the meeting, but district staff said she was not available for comment. After she was hired in May, Rogers told The Baltimore Sun the district will work on building a teacher workforce from area residents, and offer signing bonuses for roles in critical-need areas, such as special education.

District spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said in an email statement following the meeting: “BCPS continues to be committed to successfully completing negotiations to establish new collective bargaining agreements with its employee associations. Our system has more than 20,000 employees who are working hard to moving this system forward, and we want to ensure the new agreements recognize this commitment and the impact staff have on our more than 110,000 students.”

District staff also attempted to block questions to school board President Jane Lichter, an elected official, following the meeting. Lichter declined to comment on the contract negotiations when reached in the parking lot.