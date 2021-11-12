Baltimore County schools extend Thanksgiving break, citing ‘tremendous efforts’ made by staff during pandemic

Baltimore County public school leaders announced this week that schools and offices will close the day before Thanksgiving in order to provide employees with an extended break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scheduling change comes with the support of the school board and was made in recognition of staff’s “tremendous efforts” during the pandemic, Superintendent Darryl Williams said in a news release.
“BCPS staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of students and provide them with high-quality instruction, meals and support,” Williams said in the release.
Elementary school conferences scheduled for the week of Thanksgiving were adjusted to accommodate the change. Baltimore County schools and offices will reopen Nov. 29, according to the release.
The Baltimore City School board also voted this week to extend the Thanksgiving holiday by releasing students after a half day of classes on Tuesday and keeping schools closed on Wednesday. The long break was also given to help teachers and administrators after the intensive work required to reopen schools this fall.
Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this article.