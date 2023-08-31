Baltimore County Schools illegally removed student who allegedly committed sex offense, state education board says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Public Schools violated the law when the school system banned a student who allegedly committed a sex offense from in-person instruction, according to an opinion from the Maryland State Board of Education.

In an Aug. 22 ruling on the student’s appeal, the board wrote that the school system failed to investigate whether the high schooler posed an “imminent threat of serious harm to other students or staff” before sending the student to virtual learning.

BCPS also did not follow procedures required by a 2022 law governing removals for off-campus offenses, the opinion said.

The board directed BCPS to “promptly” investigate, hold a hearing with the student’s family and attorney, and report back to the board before Oct. 15. If the student is found not to present a threat, the school system must decide if there was any negative impact on the 10th grader’s education due to the “illegal removal” and determine any educational remedies.

Last school year, BCPS moved 133 students into the school system’s Virtual Learning Program as punishment, a practice that experts told The Baltimore Sun can harm students’ learning and reduce their chances of graduating.

Gboyinde Onijala, a spokesperson for BCPS, declined to comment on the ruling.

When the student was 13, they committed a sexual offense that involved a family member “in a home setting” in another state, according to the board’s ruling. The student, who was not identified by the board, attended a rehabilitative program under a July 2021 juvenile court order.

When the student’s family tried to enroll them in BCPS in August 2022, a school employee said the student would be assigned to the eLearning program and could not enroll in person. Later that fall, a family member asked if the student could attend Crossroads Center School, one of the school system’s alternative schools, because the student was failing all their classes in the virtual program.

That request was denied, and an attorney representing the student’s family subsequently appealed the decision to keep the teen out of in-person school. After a conference, then-BCPS Chief of Schools Michael Zarchin denied the appeal on Jan. 30, finding that he did not have “sufficient information to determine [the student] is not a threat to students or staff,” the state board’s opinion said.

Zarchin failed to cite evidence that the student was a safety risk and to provide accurate appeal information, the state board said.

The student’s family argued the decision to remove the student on basis of the charge alone was “arbitrary and unreasonable.”

“[The Baltimore County Board of Education] argues that the serious nature of the crime and the fact that the student was placed on probation and required to attend a treatment center presents enough of a safety risk to warrant the student’s exclusion from the school setting. We disagree,” the state board wrote in its opinion.

Although the board wrote it does “not take lightly” school safety decisions BCPS must make, the school system should have used an “individualized approach” to school removal and investigated further.

Baltimore County School Board member Julie Henn posted a link to the state board’s opinion on Facebook last week. Henn and county school board chair Jane E. Lichter did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment Thursday.

“I just have one question. How do these laws make our schools safer?” Henn wrote on Facebook.