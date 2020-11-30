Baltimore County public school classes to resume Wednesday following ransomware attack

Baltimore County public schools will restore online classes for all students Wednesday after an extensive ransomware attack paralyzed the school system’s network last week.
School leaders announced Monday evening that students and staff must perform a series of “confidence checks” on some system-issued devices. Students who need a new device or assistance are being asked to visit their nearest Baltimore County public high school on Tuesday from 1-5 p.m.
Administrators asked select groups of teachers and staff on Monday to bring system-issued devices to schools in order to perform “confidence checks.”
The return to classes comes with many big questions still unknown. Federal, state and local investigators have released scant details about the ransomware attack, including whether sensitive personal information, student transcripts and individualized education plans had been stolen or lost completely. School administrators have said the attack affected many parts of its network.
Investigators have not identified the group behind the ransomware, nor their demands.
One of the first signs that something was wrong with the school system network appeared Tuesday night when the school board meeting’s live stream abruptly cut out. Then teachers, who were entering first-quarter grades, were met with blank screens or odd messages that included the word Ryuk, which is a ransomware tool used by hackers.
Baltimore County’s attack is more severe than those against other school systems, said Doug Levin, who founded K12 Cybersecurity Resource Center.
“It is only since last year that I have been aware of any school districts having to close, having to actually stop teaching and learning,” he said.
Levin, who tracks school district ransomware attacks and security breaches, said they grew in frequency in 2019. In 2020, the attacks continued until the pandemic and then slowed until the start of the current school year. Clark County’s schools near Los Vegas, and Fairfax County were both hit by attacks recently and personal data was stolen, but their school system’s networks were not shut down.
This article will be updated.