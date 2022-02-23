Baltimore County schools pledge to lift masking mandate once community transmission levels ease

Baltimore County school system pledged to make masking optional in buildings as soon as the jurisdiction achieves community health metrics outlined in a statewide masking mandate for schools.
Administrators updated the school system’s COVID-19 mitigation plan Wednesday to say that face coverings will be optional in buildings once Baltimore County has recorded 14 consecutive days of case rates in the “moderate or low” transmission levels, which amounts to less than 50 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days.
Baltimore County’s COVID-19 case rate dropped below 100 cases per 100,000 residents on Feb. 10, moving the county into the “substantial” transmission category defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County health officials, along with experts from Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland, believe that the jurisdiction may enter the moderate transmission classification by the end of the month, according to a message delivered to school communities Wednesday.
About 44% of Baltimore County students had received one or more COVID-19 vaccines by late January, system officials said in the announcement. And approximately 83% of the county’s teachers were vaccinated as of Feb. 16, according to state officials.
The announcement comes one day after the Maryland State Board of Education voted to rescind an emergency masking mandate that has been in place since the beginning of the school year. The measure will head next to the General Assembly’s administrative, executive and legislative review committee for final consideration on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
The state board voted to rescind the policy following calls to do so this month from Republican lawmakers and Gov. Larry Hogan. The mandate currently includes “offramps” for school systems to ease masking mandates once a county’s community spread of COVID-19 is considered “moderate” or if vaccination rates are above 80% in the school or the surrounding community.
State officials clarified that guidance Tuesday to specify that the vaccination rate means among eligible populations — which does not count children under the age of 5.
In the month that the mandate’s offramps have been in effect, four county school systems — Anne Arundel, Frederick, Howard and Montgomery — have qualified to make masking optional. Anne Arundel recently reverted to an optional masking policy in school buildings.
The Baltimore County Board of Education also considered a motion at its meeting Tuesday that would instead make masks optional on March 1, which aligned with the target date that the State Board of Education recommended to legislators this week. The motion failed, with board members Julie Henn, Kathleen Causey, Russell Kuehn and Rod McMillion voting in favor of the motion.
Baltimore County school officials say masks will still be required on buses according to federal requirements as well as in school health rooms, in alignment with CDC guidance. The system is recommending individuals with a higher risk for severe disease and those with a higher risk family member continue to wear masks.