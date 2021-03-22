Baltimore County school system reports internet service interruptions Monday

Baltimore County public schools reported problems with internet connections Monday as the system welcomed some sixth and ninth grade students back into buildings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials emailed families and staff Monday morning to say information technology officials were working to identify what was causing website and email traffic to slow down or become inaccessible.
The disruption affected Wi-Fi service at some schools and some classes were interrupted.
School spokesman Charles Herndon said the problems were caused by a “hardware-related” issue, but were not related to the capacity or volume of children logging on for class.
Baltimore County, like most Baltimore-area school districts, is offering a blend of in-person and online classes due to the pandemic, making internet service essential for lessons. The district has been gradually bringing more students back this month.
The school district tweeted Monday afternoon that the issue had been resolved.