Baltimore County public schools to offer both full-time online and in-person instruction for fall semester

Baltimore County Public Schools will offer in-person instruction five days a week as well as a full-time online learning option for students for 2021-22 school year.
School officials announced the offerings Monday evening for students at all grade levels. The online learning option will include a blend of live instruction and course work that students can complete independently. Families who are interested in online instruction for the fall semester are asked to submit a form to school officials by May 7 at 5 p.m.
Some parents and community members have called for the public school system to accelerate its reopening plan for the spring semester after school buildings were closed for about a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Baltimore County public schools is scheduled to expand the option for in-person instruction to four days per week for some students beginning May 10.
School administrators are expected to present more details on instruction models for the fall to school board members on May 18.