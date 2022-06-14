Baltimore County school board to meet after a closed meeting, growing pressure to replace its superintendent

The Baltimore County school board will hold a meeting Tuesday night following a closed-door meeting Monday to discuss a personnel matter in the midst of mounting pressure from some elected officials to replace the school system’s top leader.

The school board hired Darryl Williams as superintendent in summer of 2019, just months before the coronavirus pandemic would shutter county schools and move instruction online. The system experienced another crisis when a ransomware attack in November 2020 crippled school network operations. Schools have since reopened to students, but the system has struggled with chronic staffing shortages, declines in academic performance and disciplinary issues. These problems, Williams said in a letter to his critics on the Baltimore County Council, are widespread and causing trouble for school leaders across the country.

Board member Moalie Jose said she could not disclose what occurred at Monday’s closed meeting. The school board will publicly consider any action taken in Monday’s meeting at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, according to the agenda.

Baltimore County council member Tom Quirk on Monday didn’t soften his criticism of Williams, even as other school districts around the country struggle with similar hurdles brought on by the pandemic.

“To me, that is bad philosophy,” Quirk said. “Good philosophy is, ‘We will set the standard; we will lead the way.’ Anything outside of that, to me, is just an excuse.”

Quirk and four colleagues on the Baltimore County Council — David Marks, Wade Kach, Cathy Bevins and Todd Crandall — took the unusual step June 7 of asking the school board via a letter to conduct a superintendent search prior to renewing Williams’ contract.

The letter, addressed to school board chairwoman Julie Henn, expressed “deep concerns with the leadership” at the county schools. The council claimed communication with the superintendent’s office has been “infrequent and inconsistent” and that despite “significant challenges” over the past two years, leadership has failed to rise to the occasion.

In addition to dealing with the ransomware attack, Williams’ administration has added security assistants to schools to address discipline issues. There have been significant bussing issues in the district, where students have been left without regular transportation to school and families have been scrambling to get their young ones to class on time ahead of work schedules. Williams has addressed the bussing by hosting bus driver job fairs, helping waive applicant fingerprinting and increasing bus driver pay. Still, some county council members, in light of ongoing transportation issues, voted last week to deny the school board’s request for a fund transfer.

Councilman Israel “Izzy” Patoka said he was against the vote to deny the funding transfer and that such action would not benefit students and teachers.

“It sends a statement, but I don’t know if it does anything beyond that,” Patoka said.

Over the weekend, Williams replied to the councilmembers’ two-page letter with a five-page response. He said the council’s letter fails to acknowledge how society has been impacted by world events such as the pandemic, which he called “critical context for the current state of affairs.” He combatted the claim of inconsistent communication, writing that multiple meetings have been had, reports have been shared, and “no question has gone unanswered.” And when he reached out to council members for a meeting May 31 to address their concerns, he said his invitation was declined.

Williams is scheduled to meet with the county council via a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

