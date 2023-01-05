Baltimore County Public School Board pays chief auditor $115K in settlement, $213K in new employment contract

Seven months after chief auditor Andrea Barr sued the Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education for wrongful termination, the parties have reached a settlement.

The board will pay Barr $115,000 in damages and attorney fees. The parties also signed a new employment contract for Barr, who will be earning a $213,397 annual salary as chief auditor.

Both documents were obtained by The Sun under the Maryland Public Information Act. Barr’s lawyer, Kathleen Cahill, and Baltimore County Schools spokesperson Charles Herndon declined to comment.

Back in May, the school board voted on Barr’s contract renewal. Despite voting 6-0 in favor of renewal, the motion required seven votes to pass, effectively ending Barr’s 36-year career. At the time, there were 11 board members; five chose not to vote, either abstaining or recusing themselves.

Over the summer, Baltimore County Circuit Court determined Barr would be able to keep her job. The settlement was finalized Dec. 20 by Judge Andrew M. Battista.

The agreement states neither the board nor individual board members admit to any wrongdoing.

Barr’s new contract goes from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The contract states the board will notify Barr no later than March 31 whether it plans to renew her contract.