Baltimore County public schools to expand in-person instruction to four days for some students

Baltimore County public schools will expand the option for in-person instruction to four days per week for some students beginning May 10.
System administrators announced the plan Friday, stating in a letter to staff the option will be available for students in elementary schools and the district’s four separate day schools as well as students receiving special education services outside of a general education setting. All students with individualized education programs or a 504 Plan in grades 6 through 12 will also have the option to learn in-person four days per week beginning May 17.
Wednesdays will remain reserved for students to complete work on their own time from home.
Baltimore County school system began bringing students back to schools in March after buildings were closed for nearly a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrators split students into two cohorts, allowing them to attend school for two days per week, as a mitigation measure.