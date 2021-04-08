Internet capacity problems disrupt Baltimore County public school classes

Baltimore County public schools Thursday reported an internet outage that prevented teachers from connecting with students who attend class online.
The school system exceed its firewall capacity around 8:15 a.m., according to a statement from the district that serves about 111,000 students.
Spokesman Charles Herndon said the primary cause of the outage stems from too many students using the Google Meets application, both at home and in person.
In anticipation of this issue, administrators sent a memo to schools last week to remind them that students do not need to log on if they’re attending in person.
Students within the classroom were encouraged Thursday to turn off their cameras to relieve the strain on the firewall, according to a statement from the school system.
Baltimore County is offering a blend of in-person and online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making internet service essential for lessons. The district has been bringing more students back gradually since March.