Some Baltimore County public school websites inaccessible Friday due to widespread outage with third-party platform

Baltimore County Public School officials say some school websites are inaccessible Friday morning due to a widespread outage with the SchoolMessenger platform.
The county’s school system uses the third-party platform to provide notifications, websites and apps for schools.
Schoology, the learning management system used by students, parents and educators, as well as the main school website is still functioning, said spokesman Charles Herndon.
“BCPS is monitoring the situation and will provide updates when available,” Herndon said.
Baltimore County schools are still recovering from a devastating ransomware attack in November that cancelled classes for several days. The technical issues Friday were not connected to the attack.
School leaders asked students and staff to perform a series of “confidence checks” on some system-issued devices following the ransomware attack. Others were issued new devices entirely.