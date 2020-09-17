Baltimore County schools plan to begin limited in-person instruction in November

Baltimore County schools want to bring select groups of students back to school classrooms for instruction by Nov. 13.
The transition to in-person instruction is not mandatory, and will be offered first to students with disabilities attending separate public day schools and self-contained regional programs, and to students in preschool and kindergarten, Superintendent Darryl Williams said in an email to faculty Thursday.
The school system plans to survey those students' families in early October to identify who wants to return, Williams said in the announcement.
“These are our first steps back toward in-person instruction for all students,” Williams said. “Thank you for remaining flexible as we adjust to meet student needs.”
The schools plan to operate at a limited capacity based on guidelines from the Baltimore County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Williams cautioned the timeline is subject to change depending on the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In preparation for the return of students, all faculty and staff are being instructed to return to school buildings Oct. 19. Those with questions about returning to work were instructed to contact the school system’s human resources division.
