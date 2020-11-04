Baltimore County to delay reopening four schools for children with disabilities as coronavirus cases rise

Baltimore County Public Schools officials are postponing a plan to send some students and staff back to four schools for children with disabilities, citing concerns with the region’s rates of COVID-19.
White Oak, Ridge Ruxton, Battle Monument and Maiden Choice schools were scheduled to open for students Nov. 16, with teachers expected to return Nov. 9. That plan is being delayed based on Baltimore County’s rates of COVID-19 as of Nov. 3, Superintendent Darryl L. Williams and Chief of School Climate and Safety Michael J. Zarchin said in a statement Wednesday.
The school leaders said they will proceed with a safe reopening for students two weeks after the county positivity rate is 5% or lower and the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents is below 15.
“As of Nov. 3, the Baltimore County daily positivity rate is 4.6 percent and the number of cases per 100,000 residents is greater than 18,” the statement says. “These numbers have steadily increased in the last week. As of Nov. 3, our cumulative number of cases per 100,000 (14 days total) is greater than 200. Our percent change in new cases per 100,000 (previous 7 days) is more than 10 percent.”
The decision was made “in accordance” with guidance from the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Department of Health, according to the statement.
The four public separate day schools were prioritized for reopening because they serve children with disabilities, who have struggled to access specialized education services during the pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, we will monitor our metrics on a daily basis in coordination with the Baltimore County Department of Health and make adjustments as necessary, always keeping health and safety foremost in our minds," the statement says. "Updates on our metrics will be provided every Friday.”