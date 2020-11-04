Baltimore County to delay reopening four schools for children with disabilities as coronavirus cases rise

“As of Nov. 3, the Baltimore County daily positivity rate is 4.6 percent and the number of cases per 100,000 residents is greater than 18,” the statement says. “These numbers have steadily increased in the last week. As of Nov. 3, our cumulative number of cases per 100,000 (14 days total) is greater than 200. Our percent change in new cases per 100,000 (previous 7 days) is more than 10 percent.”