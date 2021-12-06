Baltimore County executive signals support for renovation, not replacement, for Towson and Dulaney high schools

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is embracing a 15-year plan to renovate public school buildings that does not include a total replacement for Towson and Dulaney high schools.
In a letter to state officials Monday, Olszewski withheld his support for local funding projects that did not align with the Multi-Year Improvement Plan for All Schools, a master plan for public school construction in Baltimore County developed by the consulting firm CannonDesign. The consulting firm, hired jointly by school and county government, was charged with spreading limited local and state funds for construction equitably across Baltimore County’s school system.
The plan has drawn ire from some lawmakers and communities who are frustrated that Towson and Dulaney high schools were not targeted for replacement. And Baltimore County school board members narrowly approved a capital improvements budget request to the state that included the total replacement of the aging schools.
Olszewski’s letter to the state Monday counters the school board’s request. The county executive said his job is to find solutions to problems that do not compromise the needs of students.
“I know how transformational a good school experience is,” Olszewski said Monday. He called the MYIPAS plan “transformational,” and said it will address capacity issues and school building conditions in an equitable way over the next 15 years.
Capital improvements to public school buildings are typically funded through a combination of state and county money. The Maryland Interagency Commission on School Construction is considering the board’s proposal along with the county executive’s comments. Separately, county officials will consider funding for the projects based in part on how much the state decides to award.
This story will be updated.