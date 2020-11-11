Baltimore County school board adopts 2021-22 calendar with pre-Labor Day start, moves to protect Muslim holidays

Baltimore County School Board Tuesday adopted a calendar for the 2021-22 school year that means students will return to class prior to Labor Day.
School board members voted unanimously for the calendar that brings students back to schools Aug. 30. Several board members said they normally support a post-Labor Day start date but were supporting the measure in hopes of expediting students' return to classrooms following a school year that has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board members also voted unanimously to protect the Muslim holidays, which are designated as staff professional development days, from being used to make up days missed because of inclement weather.
Board president Kathleen Causey, who introduced the motion to protect the holidays, thanked former school board member Romaine N. Williams for championing the issue in previous years. Williams left her seat on the board in 2017.
“She really did the groundwork to make this happen, to listen to the voices and to understand that we need to have things be not just fair but equitable,” Causey said.