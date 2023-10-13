Baltimore County parents, school leaders evaluate proposed changes to boundaries for 26 elementaries

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County parents and school administrators poured over maps this week trying to find the best solution for redrawing neighborhood boundaries for 26 elementary schools to reduce overcrowding.

Nearly a third of Baltimore County schools are at or over capacity, causing the system to conduct its largest boundary study to date. Two studies are transpiring simultaneously, one focused on the central region, which affects 19 schools, and the other concentrated on the northwest region, which affects seven schools impacted by the closure of Campfield Early Learning Center.

Advertisement

Currently, Timonium, Hampton, Carroll Manor, and Pine Grove elementary schools in the central region are expected to go over 115% of their capacity by 2024. Members of the boundary study committee are tasked with evaluating draft maps and eventually selecting one option to send to the school board. They were advised to try to keep the capacity at every school below 100%.

“This process always incites emotion,” said Matthew Cropper, president of Cropper GIS, a contractor working with the school system to conduct the boundary studies. The central region study includes neighborhoods around Towson, Timonium, Cockeysville and Hampton, among others.

Advertisement

“People always get emotional about map changes and how things may move and are being considered,” Cropper told the central region committee members Thursday. “But always remember that nothing is written in stone. Everything is draft.”

During the second of five meetings, parents, principals and teachers spent nearly three hours Thursday night inside the cafeteria of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology. They taped five enlarged color-coded maps on cafeteria windows, marked them up and walked Cropper GIS staff through their changes.

Several members pointed out flaws in existing neighborhood lines.

Students who live in a Rodgers Forge apartment complex, for example, are located just across the street from Rodgers Forge Elementary School but are bused to West Towson Elementary School. Michele Rowland, principal of Rodgers Forge Elementary School, said none of the five maps considered Thursday addressed that problem.

“What was added in one [draft map] was nine houses that are million-dollar town houses [where students] would actually have to cut through the Rodgers Forge apartments to get to Rodgers Forge [school],” Rowland said.

Other committee members expressed confusion about configuring maps to increase diversity while keeping students within walking distance of their school buildings. Many questioned why boundaries had to be redrawn at all, and whether the boundary process would start again if the county builds a new school in the future.

The school board in July approved a middle school zoning map conceived through the same process.

In both central and northwest region studies, committee members will make their final recommendation to the school board in February, with final action expected in March. New boundaries would go into effect next fall.

Advertisement

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

There are three more central region committee meetings scheduled, each at at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson.:

Thursday, Nov. 2 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

There are two public information sessions where central region residents can comment on the proposed map:

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Cockeysville Middle School

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Loch Raven High School

At the northwest region boundary study meeting Wednesday night, committee members analyzed seven maps. This region is halfway through the process of setting attendance zones at Bedford, Fort Garrison, Milbrook, Scotts Branch, Summit Park and Wellwood elementary schools.

Members are trying to relieve crowding at schools and move students at Campfield Early Learning Center — a prekindergarten center with special needs programs that’s set to close in 2026 — to their home schools or nearby programs.

At both the northwest and central boundary meetings, committee members expressed concern that they’re not doing enough to alleviate overcrowding at schools where the majority of the population is students of color.

There are three northwest region meetings scheduled, during which draft maps will be narrowed down before they’re presented for public comment. All meetings are at Pikesville Middle School.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. (if needed).

There also is one public information session for the northwest region on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Pikesville Middle School.