Five current, former student members of Baltimore County Board of Education call for leadership change

The five most recent student members of the Baltimore County Board of Education are calling for a leadership change ahead of the board’s vote Tuesday evening to elect a new chair and vice chair.
In a letter addressed to education board members, former student representatives Omer Reshid, Noureen Badwi, Haleemat Adekoya and Josie Shaffer say they were motivated by the desire to ensure the board functions well internally and serves in the best interest of students and the public.
The board’s current student representative Joshua Muhumuza, a senior at Dundalk High School, is also backing the letter’s message, he said Tuesday.
“We believe that recently it has been harder for stakeholders and the public to trust BCPS and that a change to new and visionary leadership of both the President and Vice President on the Board of Education would allow an effective and fresh start at rebuilding trust with the public, having effective leaders that can listen keenly to other Board Members and the public, and ultimately make every decision with the best interest of students at the forefront,” the letter states.
Maryland school boards are required to elect a chair and vice chair at their first meeting in December each year, which falls on Tuesday for Baltimore County’s board of education. The positions are largely symbolic, but can signal where the board’s priorities rest.
Last year, the school board spent more than five hours behind closed doors trying to elect its leaders before declaring a deadlock.
Because no candidate for chair could secure the seven votes needed to declare victory, the incumbent chairwoman Kathleen Causey retained the position with just five votes. Board member Cheryl Pasteur received the remaining six votes, with one seat on the panel vacant at the time. Julie Henn was selected to serve as vice chair of the board.
Causey, Henn and Pasteur did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. It is unclear whether they are interested in pursuing the positions for 2021.
Muhumuza said tensions among the 12-member board flare behind closed doors, which “the public doesn’t see,” he said.
“It’s tangibly clear for anyone who sees the board meetings, the board is divided,” Muhumuza said. “We do good work, but there’s certain bitterness at times. With a new structure, we can really focus on important things.”
Board member Moalie Jose also tweeted out the letter Tuesday with a comment “Listen to the students.” Jose did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, a grassroots campaign for Henn to serve as chair has grown in social media groups centered around calls to reopen Baltimore County schools. Several people posted to Facebook that they have sent emails to the school board this week expressing support for Henn.
In Baltimore County, the board of education chairperson typically presides over meetings, develops agendas with the superintendent, assigns members of the board to various committees and ensures the superintendent is evaluated annually. The chair also serves as a spokesperson for the board.
Deliberations over who should assume the leadership positions typically occur in private, followed by a pro-forma public vote.
Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this article.