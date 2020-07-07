Baltimore County school board member apologizes for Black Lives Matter comments as district prepares for discussion on race

In a Sunday Facebook post, Henn discussed a resolution the school board unanimously approved in June that declares “the lives of our black students matter, as well as the lives of all our students of color.” Henn wrote that “our action to pass this resolution was misrepresented to indicate unanimous support of a political movement,” referring to Black Lives Matter. Henn’s post said the school board is a nonpartisan body that includes members who are “strongly in support” of the county’s school resource officers and “the importance of their continued presence in our schools.”