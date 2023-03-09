Baltimore County Public Schools earned fewer stars in Maryland Report Card ratings than pre-pandemic

The Maryland State Department of Education released report cards grading the state’s public schools for the 2021-22 school year, and Baltimore County Public Schools fared poorly, counting more one-star and two-star schools since before the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time since the 2018-19 school year that school report card data has been released. For the newly released scores, the U.S. Department of Education allowed states like Maryland to make one-time adjustments to their rating formulas, specifically as it relates to factors including growth and chronic absenteeism, which were impacted by the pandemic.

In BCPS, five schools earned a one-star rating, whereas no schools held that rating for the 2018-19 school year. The number of two-star schools went up by 10, bringing the total to 33. Most schools received a three-star rating, though the number did decrease by nine compared to previous data; 63 schools, which account for 39% of the district, got three stars.

The number of four- and five-star schools decreased by three and two schools, respectively, bringing the totals to 38 and 21 schools each.

The four-year graduation rate decreased from 89% to 86%. The only student demographic to show improvement in four-year graduation rates were English-learners; their rate increased from 57% to 59%.

From elementary to high school, no school levels in BCPS showed improvements in academic achievement or academic progress. Academic achievement was measured through scores from the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, a standardized test. Academic progress was measured by percentage of students achieving proficiency, as well as the percentage of students passing fifth and eighth grade course requirements.

Elementary schools and middle schools documented no improvements in school quality and student success measures.

Elementary schools were the only grade level to show progress in achieving English language proficiency. High schools demonstrated improvement in readying students for post-secondary success, as well as in school quality.