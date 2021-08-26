More than 300 Baltimore County Public School employees mistakenly received termination notices

Hundreds of Baltimore County Public School employees were caught off guard earlier this week when they mistakenly received letters that they were fired and would be losing their benefits.
Around 350 employees who had recently changed positions or had a change in salary or benefits wrongly received the notices of termination, according to Baltimore County schools spokesman Charles Herndon.
The school system found out about the mistake Monday from employees who had gotten the email.
“We reached out to them immediately,” Herndon said.
Herndon said the cause of the mistake is unclear but that officials believe it was a technical issue.